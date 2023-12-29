WisdomTree, Inc. [WT] Revenue clocked in at $331.50 million, up 30.83% YTD: What’s Next?

WisdomTree, Inc. [NYSE: WT] price surged by 6.42 percent to reach at $0.43. The company report on December 20, 2023 at 9:00 AM that WisdomTree Announces Launch of WisdomTree Bianco Total Return Fund (WTBN).

WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE: WT), a global financial innovator, announced today the launch of the WisdomTree Bianco Total Return Fund (WTBN) on the NASDAQ. WTBN seeks to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Bianco Research Fixed Income Total Return Index, created by Bianco Research LLC, an investment and financial analytics firm, and has an expense ratio of 541 basis points2 after fee waivers.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The Bianco Research Fixed Income Total Return Index employs a multi-step rules-based process that strives to outperform a market-cap weighted universe of US Dollar denominated debt by tilting exposures to select factors that have been historically recognized to drive fixed income performance.

A sum of 3043898 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.21M shares. WisdomTree, Inc. shares reached a high of $7.265 and dropped to a low of $6.95 until finishing in the latest session at $7.13.

The one-year WT stock forecast points to a potential upside of 10.09. The average equity rating for WT stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on WisdomTree, Inc. [WT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WT shares is $7.93 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WT stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northcoast have made an estimate for WisdomTree, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on Dec-29-23.

The Average True Range (ATR) for WisdomTree, Inc. is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for WT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.12. Price to Free Cash Flow for WT in the course of the last twelve months was 25.02 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.80.

WT Stock Performance Analysis:

WisdomTree, Inc. [WT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.52. With this latest performance, WT shares gained by 12.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 33.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.86 for WisdomTree, Inc. [WT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.54, while it was recorded at 6.80 for the last single week of trading, and 6.70 for the last 200 days.

Insight into WisdomTree, Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and WisdomTree, Inc. [WT] shares currently have an operating margin of +29.15 and a Gross Margin at +75.56. WisdomTree, Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.92.

Return on Total Capital for WT is now 11.86, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.33. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.70, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.34. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, WisdomTree, Inc. [WT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 73.64. Additionally, WT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.41, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.19. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 85.85, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.48.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, WisdomTree, Inc. [WT] managed to generate an average of $164,725 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.03 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.29.WisdomTree, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.80.

WT Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for WisdomTree, Inc. go to 2.02%.

WisdomTree, Inc. [WT] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of WT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in WT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in WT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.