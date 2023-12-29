why Sociedad Quimica Y Minera de Chile S.A. ADR [SQM] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $73.05

Sociedad Quimica Y Minera de Chile S.A. ADR [NYSE: SQM] jumped around 0.94 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $61.91 at the close of the session, up 1.54%. The company report on November 15, 2023 at 10:07 PM that SQM REPORTS EARNINGS FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2023.

Highlights.

SQM reported net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 of US$1,809.5 million compared to US$2,755.3 million for the same period last year. Earnings per share totaled US$6.33 for the nine months ended September 30, 2023.

Sociedad Quimica Y Minera de Chile S.A. ADR stock is now -22.46% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SQM Stock saw the intraday high of $64.62 and lowest of $61.84 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 98.66, which means current price is +38.01% above from all time high which was touched on 02/02/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.67M shares, SQM reached a trading volume of 2357050 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Sociedad Quimica Y Minera de Chile S.A. ADR [SQM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SQM shares is $73.05 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SQM stock is a recommendation set at 1.64. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Sociedad Quimica Y Minera de Chile S.A. ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 15, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sociedad Quimica Y Minera de Chile S.A. ADR is set at 2.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for SQM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 19.40. Price to Free Cash Flow for SQM in the course of the last twelve months was 19.17 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

How has SQM stock performed recently?

Sociedad Quimica Y Minera de Chile S.A. ADR [SQM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.36. With this latest performance, SQM shares gained by 23.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SQM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.13 for Sociedad Quimica Y Minera de Chile S.A. ADR [SQM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 51.99, while it was recorded at 60.56 for the last single week of trading, and 64.81 for the last 200 days.

Sociedad Quimica Y Minera de Chile S.A. ADR [SQM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sociedad Quimica Y Minera de Chile S.A. ADR [SQM] shares currently have an operating margin of +52.35 and a Gross Margin at +53.88. Sociedad Quimica Y Minera de Chile S.A. ADR’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +36.47.

Return on Total Capital for SQM is now 83.20, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 60.89. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 99.17, with Return on Assets sitting at 44.32. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sociedad Quimica Y Minera de Chile S.A. ADR [SQM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 60.84. Additionally, SQM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 37.83, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.53. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 49.91, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.03.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sociedad Quimica Y Minera de Chile S.A. ADR [SQM] managed to generate an average of $487,709,959 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.50 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.22.Sociedad Quimica Y Minera de Chile S.A. ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.28.

Earnings analysis for Sociedad Quimica Y Minera de Chile S.A. ADR [SQM]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SQM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sociedad Quimica Y Minera de Chile S.A. ADR go to -13.60%.

Insider trade positions for Sociedad Quimica Y Minera de Chile S.A. ADR [SQM]

