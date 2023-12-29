why ReShape Lifesciences Inc. [RSLS] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $1.00

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. [NASDAQ: RSLS] slipped around -0.01 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $0.26 at the close of the session, down -4.59%. The company report on December 20, 2023 at 8:31 AM that ReShape Lifesciences® Engages Maxim Group LLC To Identify Strategic M&A Partnership Alternatives.

About Maxim Group LLCFounded in 2002, Maxim Group is a leading full-service investment bank, securities and wealth management firm headquartered in mid-town Manhattan providing a comprehensive array of financial services including investment banking, global institutional sales, equity research, fixed income and derivative sales & trading, merchant capital, private wealth management, and prime brokerage services to a diverse range of corporate clients, institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals. Maxim Group is a registered broker-dealer with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board (MSRB). To learn more about Maxim Group, visit www.maximgrp.com.

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. stock is now -96.21% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. RSLS Stock saw the intraday high of $0.2949 and lowest of $0.25 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 22.40, which means current price is +37.72% above from all time high which was touched on 02/03/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 8.02M shares, RSLS reached a trading volume of 3704415 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about ReShape Lifesciences Inc. [RSLS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RSLS shares is $1.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RSLS stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ReShape Lifesciences Inc. is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for RSLS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.12.

How has RSLS stock performed recently?

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. [RSLS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -16.47. With this latest performance, RSLS shares gained by 24.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -81.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -95.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RSLS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.05 for ReShape Lifesciences Inc. [RSLS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2537, while it was recorded at 0.2821 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3757 for the last 200 days.

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. [RSLS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ReShape Lifesciences Inc. [RSLS] shares currently have an operating margin of -240.91 and a Gross Margin at +60.52. ReShape Lifesciences Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -411.16.

Return on Total Capital for RSLS is now -107.92, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -185.85. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -185.85, with Return on Assets sitting at -140.71. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ReShape Lifesciences Inc. [RSLS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.67. Additionally, RSLS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.46, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.52.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ReShape Lifesciences Inc. [RSLS] managed to generate an average of -$1,155,350 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.50 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.34.ReShape Lifesciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.94 and a Current Ratio set at 1.66.

Insider trade positions for ReShape Lifesciences Inc. [RSLS]

