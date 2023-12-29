why Naas Technology Inc ADR [NAAS] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $4.50

Naas Technology Inc ADR [NASDAQ: NAAS] gained 2.58% or 0.04 points to close at $1.59 with a heavy trading volume of 3460868 shares. The company report on December 21, 2023 at 10:05 PM that NaaS Won the “Best Listed Company at ESG Information Disclosure”.

On December 15, the 13th Hong Kong International Financial Forum & the Golden Bauhinia Awards Ceremony 2023 kicked off under the theme “Take on a New Look and Write a New Chapter” in Hong Kong. The event was jointly hosted by Ta Kung Wen Wei Media Group, the Listed Companies Association of Beijing, the Hong Kong Chinese Enterprises Association, Chinese Financial Association of Hong Kong, Chinese Securities Association of Hong Kong and the Hong Kong Chartered Governance Institute.

At the forum, the organizer awarded the economist of the year, CEO of outstanding listed companies, companies and institutions for their excellent performance in business management, service level, market development and social responsibility. NaaS (NASDAQ: NAAS) won the “Best Listed Company at ESG Information Disclosure”.

It opened the trading session at $1.60, the shares rose to $1.60 and dropped to $1.48, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for NAAS points out that the company has recorded -70.50% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -6.71% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.14M shares, NAAS reached to a volume of 3460868 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Naas Technology Inc ADR [NAAS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NAAS shares is $4.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NAAS stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Naas Technology Inc ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 31, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Naas Technology Inc ADR is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for NAAS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 15.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.93.

Trading performance analysis for NAAS stock

Naas Technology Inc ADR [NAAS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.56. With this latest performance, NAAS shares dropped by -31.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -70.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -55.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NAAS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.81 for Naas Technology Inc ADR [NAAS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.3539, while it was recorded at 1.6420 for the last single week of trading, and 5.3419 for the last 200 days.

Naas Technology Inc ADR [NAAS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Naas Technology Inc ADR [NAAS] shares currently have an operating margin of -2658.87 and a Gross Margin at +6.64. Naas Technology Inc ADR’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6073.83.

Return on Total Capital for NAAS is now -520.39, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1,245.84. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3,406.99, with Return on Assets sitting at -1,021.59. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Naas Technology Inc ADR [NAAS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 118.33. Additionally, NAAS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 54.20, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 46.96. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 108.11, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 49.52.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.47 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.17.Naas Technology Inc ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.48 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Naas Technology Inc ADR [NAAS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NAAS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Naas Technology Inc ADR go to 24.57%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Naas Technology Inc ADR [NAAS]

