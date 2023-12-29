why Microbot Medical Inc [MBOT] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $8.00

Microbot Medical Inc [NASDAQ: MBOT] jumped around 0.73 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $2.05 at the close of the session, up 55.30%. The company report on December 28, 2023 at 7:30 AM that Microbot Medical Announced Positive Results of Its GLP Pivotal Pre-Clinical Study Where All Study Objectives Were Met.

The results of the study will support the Company’s IDE submission to the FDA to commence its human clinical study.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

Microbot Medical Inc stock is now -31.89% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. MBOT Stock saw the intraday high of $2.23 and lowest of $1.58 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 4.37, which means current price is +105.00% above from all time high which was touched on 05/22/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 77.84K shares, MBOT reached a trading volume of 45821551 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Microbot Medical Inc [MBOT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MBOT shares is $8.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MBOT stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Microbot Medical Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 13, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Microbot Medical Inc is set at 0.14 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.70.

How has MBOT stock performed recently?

Microbot Medical Inc [MBOT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 50.74. With this latest performance, MBOT shares gained by 56.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -37.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MBOT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 81.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 88.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 75.16 for Microbot Medical Inc [MBOT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3200, while it was recorded at 1.4900 for the last single week of trading, and 1.8600 for the last 200 days.

Microbot Medical Inc [MBOT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for MBOT is now -116.44, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -118.36. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -121.53, with Return on Assets sitting at -100.12. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Microbot Medical Inc [MBOT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 6.34. Additionally, MBOT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 5.96, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.84. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.46, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.31.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Microbot Medical Inc [MBOT] managed to generate an average of -$627,048 per employee.Microbot Medical Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.64 and a Current Ratio set at 5.64.

Insider trade positions for Microbot Medical Inc [MBOT]

The top three institutional holders of MBOT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in MBOT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in MBOT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.