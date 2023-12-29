why Eventbrite Inc [EB] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $12.71

Eventbrite Inc [NYSE: EB] jumped around 0.49 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $8.73 at the close of the session, up 5.95%. The company report on December 7, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Eventbrite Teams Up with Paige DeSorbo and Hannah Berner to Launch ‘GTFO & Celebrate,’ Unlocking Budget-Friendly Holiday Experiences.

Today, the global events marketplace Eventbrite introduced its latest initiative, ‘GTFO & Celebrate,’ in collaboration with style influencer Paige DeSorbo and comedian Hannah Berner. This dynamic partnership aims to redefine the holiday celebration landscape, offering an array of unique and budget-friendly experiences that promise an unforgettable season without putting a strain on your wallet.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231207136225/en/.

Eventbrite Inc stock is now 48.98% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. EB Stock saw the intraday high of $8.85 and lowest of $8.22 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 11.90, which means current price is +52.62% above from all time high which was touched on 08/07/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.20M shares, EB reached a trading volume of 2268821 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Eventbrite Inc [EB]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EB shares is $12.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EB stock is a recommendation set at 1.71. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Eventbrite Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 08, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Eventbrite Inc is set at 0.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for EB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.48. Price to Free Cash Flow for EB in the course of the last twelve months was 23.89 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

How has EB stock performed recently?

Eventbrite Inc [EB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.99. With this latest performance, EB shares gained by 30.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 58.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.36 for Eventbrite Inc [EB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.82, while it was recorded at 8.35 for the last single week of trading, and 8.72 for the last 200 days.

Eventbrite Inc [EB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Eventbrite Inc [EB] shares currently have an operating margin of -17.91 and a Gross Margin at +62.01. Eventbrite Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -21.23.

Return on Total Capital for EB is now -8.78, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -10.47. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -32.92, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.16. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Eventbrite Inc [EB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 217.19. Additionally, EB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 68.47, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.40. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 215.50, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 67.94.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Eventbrite Inc [EB] managed to generate an average of -$62,865 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 105.23 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.29.Eventbrite Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings analysis for Eventbrite Inc [EB]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Eventbrite Inc go to 46.40%.

Insider trade positions for Eventbrite Inc [EB]

