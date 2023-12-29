why Cara Therapeutics Inc [CARA] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $6.10

Cara Therapeutics Inc [NASDAQ: CARA] jumped around 0.11 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $0.77 at the close of the session, up 16.21%. The company report on December 18, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Cara Therapeutics Announces Outcome from Dose-Finding Part A of KIND 1 Study Evaluating Oral Difelikefalin for Moderate-to-Severe Pruritus in Patients with Atopic Dermatitis.

– Oral difelikefalin as adjunct to topical corticosteroids (TCS) did not demonstrate meaningful clinical benefit compared to TCS alone; As a result, Cara will discontinue its clinical program in pruritus associated with atopic dermatitis –.

– Late-stage oral difelikefalin clinical programs for pruritus associated with notalgia paresthetica and advanced chronic kidney disease continue to enroll on track with key data readouts expected in 2H24 –.

Cara Therapeutics Inc stock is now -92.86% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CARA Stock saw the intraday high of $0.7957 and lowest of $0.6565 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 12.49, which means current price is +35.00% above from all time high which was touched on 02/03/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 676.57K shares, CARA reached a trading volume of 2271888 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Cara Therapeutics Inc [CARA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CARA shares is $6.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CARA stock is a recommendation set at 1.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Cara Therapeutics Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 08, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cara Therapeutics Inc is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for CARA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.45.

How has CARA stock performed recently?

Cara Therapeutics Inc [CARA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 26.45. With this latest performance, CARA shares dropped by -21.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -73.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -92.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CARA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.02 for Cara Therapeutics Inc [CARA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0705, while it was recorded at 0.6764 for the last single week of trading, and 2.7046 for the last 200 days.

Cara Therapeutics Inc [CARA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cara Therapeutics Inc [CARA] shares currently have an operating margin of -209.08 and a Gross Margin at +82.05. Cara Therapeutics Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -204.16.

Return on Total Capital for CARA is now -44.67, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -44.03. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -44.25, with Return on Assets sitting at -39.82. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cara Therapeutics Inc [CARA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.21. Additionally, CARA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.19, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.05.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cara Therapeutics Inc [CARA] managed to generate an average of -$806,358 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.94 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.20.Cara Therapeutics Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.25 and a Current Ratio set at 4.40.

Insider trade positions for Cara Therapeutics Inc [CARA]

