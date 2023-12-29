Wearable Devices Ltd [WLDS] is -16.36% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Wearable Devices Ltd [NASDAQ: WLDS] gained 14.42% or 0.05 points to close at $0.37 with a heavy trading volume of 7252731 shares. The company report on December 28, 2023 at 7:20 AM that Wearable Devices Signed an Agreement With Leading Global Defense Company to Design a Proof Of Concept for Touchless Technology for Defense Grade Use.

This collaboration aims to adapt Wearable Devices’ neural gesture technology for defense requirements, especially in situations where silent activation is crucial.

It opened the trading session at $0.34, the shares rose to $0.40 and dropped to $0.3175, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for WLDS points out that the company has recorded -73.36% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -42.31% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 405.33K shares, WLDS reached to a volume of 7252731 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Wearable Devices Ltd [WLDS]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Wearable Devices Ltd is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for WLDS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 193.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.50.

Trading performance analysis for WLDS stock

Wearable Devices Ltd [WLDS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.54. With this latest performance, WLDS shares dropped by -8.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -73.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -31.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WLDS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.60 for Wearable Devices Ltd [WLDS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4351, while it was recorded at 0.3264 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8905 for the last 200 days.

Wearable Devices Ltd [WLDS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Wearable Devices Ltd [WLDS] shares currently have an operating margin of -12342.22 and a Gross Margin at +43.70. Wearable Devices Ltd’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -14435.56.

Return on Total Capital for WLDS is now -101.45, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -119.40. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -120.44, with Return on Assets sitting at -102.55. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Wearable Devices Ltd [WLDS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.62. Additionally, WLDS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.60, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.44. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.94, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.93.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.73 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.01.Wearable Devices Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.69 and a Current Ratio set at 5.69.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Wearable Devices Ltd [WLDS]

