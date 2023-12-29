Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Telus Corp. [TU]. What else is Wall St. saying

Telus Corp. [NYSE: TU] closed the trading session at $17.83 on 12/28/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $17.655, while the highest price level was $17.8575. The company report on December 6, 2023 at 8:11 AM that TELUS expands its lineup of French-language entertainment with content from Club illico.

As Quebecers increasingly turn to on-demand subscription services for their favourite TV content, TELUS is the first company to redistribute content from Club illico.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

Customers who sign up for the service between December 7 and 31 will enjoy their first month at $0.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -7.66 percent and weekly performance of 1.71 percent. The stock has been moved at -7.81 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 0.56 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 8.65 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.88M shares, TU reached to a volume of 6438956 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Telus Corp. [TU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TU shares is $19.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TU stock is a recommendation set at 1.53. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Securities have made an estimate for Telus Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 17, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Telus Corp. is set at 0.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for TU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.61. Price to Free Cash Flow for TU in the course of the last twelve months was 24.59 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.61.

TU stock trade performance evaluation

Telus Corp. [TU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.71. With this latest performance, TU shares gained by 0.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.40 for Telus Corp. [TU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.48, while it was recorded at 17.70 for the last single week of trading, and 18.44 for the last 200 days.

Telus Corp. [TU]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Telus Corp. [TU] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.65 and a Gross Margin at +16.65. Telus Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.83.

Return on Total Capital for TU is now 7.63, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.48. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.19, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.17. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Telus Corp. [TU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 151.74. Additionally, TU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 60.28, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 46.52. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 135.77, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 53.93.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Telus Corp. [TU] managed to generate an average of $14,885 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.08 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.36.Telus Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.61 and a Current Ratio set at 0.66.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Telus Corp. [TU] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Telus Corp. go to 5.83%.

Telus Corp. [TU]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of TU stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in TU stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in TU stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.