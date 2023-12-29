Wall Street Analyst Resumed Adma Biologics Inc [ADMA]. What else is Wall St. saying

Adma Biologics Inc [NASDAQ: ADMA] gained 0.67% or 0.03 points to close at $4.52 with a heavy trading volume of 4182315 shares. The company report on December 18, 2023 at 4:05 PM that ADMA Biologics Announces $135 Million Non-Dilutive Refinancing of Credit Facilities with Ares Management.

New $135 Million Credit Facility Replaces Existing $159 Million Credit Facility, a 15% Decrease in Total Debt.

It opened the trading session at $4.47, the shares rose to $4.58 and dropped to $4.44, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ADMA points out that the company has recorded 24.52% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -53.74% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.86M shares, ADMA reached to a volume of 4182315 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Adma Biologics Inc [ADMA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ADMA shares is $6.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ADMA stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Adma Biologics Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Strong Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 19, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Adma Biologics Inc is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for ADMA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.33.

Trading performance analysis for ADMA stock

Adma Biologics Inc [ADMA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.51. With this latest performance, ADMA shares gained by 21.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 24.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 24.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADMA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.70 for Adma Biologics Inc [ADMA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.77, while it was recorded at 4.35 for the last single week of trading, and 3.71 for the last 200 days.

Adma Biologics Inc [ADMA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Adma Biologics Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.64 and a Current Ratio set at 6.54.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Adma Biologics Inc [ADMA]

The top three institutional holders of ADMA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in ADMA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in ADMA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.