Wall Street Analyst Initiated Cytosorbents Corp [CTSO]. What else is Wall St. saying

Cytosorbents Corp [NASDAQ: CTSO] closed the trading session at $1.09 on 12/28/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.9109, while the highest price level was $1.10. The company report on December 28, 2023 at 7:00 AM that CytoSorbents Provides Update on the STAR-T Trial and Reports Final Independent Data and Safety Monitoring Board Recommendation.

STAR-T is a double-blind, randomized, controlled, multi-center pivotal trial that investigated the ability of DrugSorb®-ATR to reduce perioperative bleeding in 140 enrolled patients on ticagrelor (Brilinta®, Brilique® – AstraZeneca) undergoing cardiothoracic surgery before completing the recommended washout period. Patients were randomized in a 1:1 ratio to receive either DrugSorb-ATR or a sham device during cardiopulmonary bypass, with a primary composite effectiveness endpoint measuring perioperative bleeding.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -30.00 percent and weekly performance of -41.03 percent. The stock has been moved at -69.78 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -8.82 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -41.67 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 159.73K shares, CTSO reached to a volume of 6168083 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Cytosorbents Corp [CTSO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CTSO shares is $5.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CTSO stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Cytosorbents Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 07, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cytosorbents Corp is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for CTSO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.16.

CTSO stock trade performance evaluation

Cytosorbents Corp [CTSO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -41.03. With this latest performance, CTSO shares dropped by -8.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -69.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CTSO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.17 for Cytosorbents Corp [CTSO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4528, while it was recorded at 1.6070 for the last single week of trading, and 2.5615 for the last 200 days.

Cytosorbents Corp [CTSO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Cytosorbents Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.36 and a Current Ratio set at 1.61.

Cytosorbents Corp [CTSO]: Institutional Ownership

