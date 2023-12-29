Veru Inc [VERU] fell -85.63% so far this year. What now?

Veru Inc [NASDAQ: VERU] traded at a high on 12/28/23, posting a 7.35 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.76. The company report on December 19, 2023 at 8:30 AM that Veru to Host Investor Call on January 4th, 2024 to Discuss Recent Financing and Strategy to Prioritize the Development of Enobosarm as a Combination Treatment to Prevent Muscle Loss and Augment Fat Loss Associated with Weight Loss GLP-1 Drugs.

“Veru is a late clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on developing novel medicines for the treatment of obesity and oncology. We have made a major change on the clinical development of enobosarm, our novel small molecule, first-in-class oral selective androgen receptor modulator. Enobosarm has demonstrated the ability to decrease fat mass, increase muscle mass, and improve muscle strength and physical function in 5 clinical studies involving 968 older men and postmenopausal women with and without muscle wasting. Because of these clinical attributes, enobosarm is being developed as an obesity treatment to augment fat loss while preventing muscle loss initially in sarcopenic obese or overweight elderly patients receiving a glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonist (GLP-1 RA) drug for weight loss who are at-risk for developing muscle atrophy and muscle weakness,” said Mitchell S. Steiner, MD, Chairman, CEO and President of Veru Inc. “We plan to conduct a Phase 2b multicenter, double-blind, placebo-controlled, randomized, dose-finding clinical trial designed to evaluate enobosarm 3mg, 6mg, or placebo in approximately 75 sarcopenic obese or overweight elderly patients receiving a GLP-1 RA for weight loss, with the first clinical data expected from the clinical trial in Q4 2024. Our recent financing should provide us with sufficient resources to reach beyond the clinical milestones associated with the Phase 2b enobosarm for obesity clinical trial.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2460137 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Veru Inc stands at 8.55% while the volatility over the past one month is 9.66%.

The market cap for VERU stock reached $105.82 million, with 139.51 million shares outstanding and 107.52 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.15M shares, VERU reached a trading volume of 2460137 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Veru Inc [VERU]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VERU shares is $4.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VERU stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Veru Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on June 07, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Veru Inc is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for VERU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.07.

How has VERU stock performed recently?

Veru Inc [VERU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.60. With this latest performance, VERU shares dropped by -19.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -35.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -84.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VERU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.95 for Veru Inc [VERU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9051, while it was recorded at 0.7131 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0765 for the last 200 days.

Veru Inc [VERU]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Veru Inc [VERU] shares currently have an operating margin of -586.26 and a Gross Margin at +45.99. Veru Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -571.20.

Return on Total Capital for VERU is now -148.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -149.09. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -188.78, with Return on Assets sitting at -99.47. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Veru Inc [VERU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 81.01. Additionally, VERU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 44.75, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.22. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 70.31, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.85.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Veru Inc [VERU] managed to generate an average of -$492,534 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.05 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.17.Veru Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.83 and a Current Ratio set at 1.16.

Insider trade positions for Veru Inc [VERU]

The top three institutional holders of VERU stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in VERU stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in VERU stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.