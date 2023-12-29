Vertical Aerospace Ltd [EVTL] Revenue clocked in at $0.00 million, down -81.22% YTD: What’s Next?

Vertical Aerospace Ltd [NYSE: EVTL] price plunged by -14.73 percent to reach at -$0.11. The company report on December 1, 2023 at 4:30 PM that Vertical Receives Continued Listing Standard Notice from NYSE.

Vertical Aerospace (Vertical) [NYSE: EVTL], a global aerospace and technology company that is pioneering zero emissions aviation, today announced that it received a notice from the New York Stock Exchange (the “NYSE”) on November 28, 2023, indicating that the company is not currently in compliance with the NYSE continued listing standard requiring a minimum average closing price for its ordinary shares of $1.00 over the preceding 30 consecutive trading days.

Vertical has notified the NYSE that it intends to regain compliance with the NYSE’s continued listing standards and is considering all available options to do so that are in the best interests of Vertical and its shareholders. Vertical can regain compliance with the NYSE’s continued listing requirements at any time during a six-month cure period if, on the last trading day of any calendar month during the cure period, the ordinary shares have a closing share price of at least $1.00 and an average closing share price of at least $1.00 over the 30 trading-day period ending on the last trading day of that month.

A sum of 6372291 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 387.34K shares. Vertical Aerospace Ltd shares reached a high of $0.82 and dropped to a low of $0.6368 until finishing in the latest session at $0.64.

The one-year EVTL stock forecast points to a potential upside of 31.91. The average equity rating for EVTL stock is currently 3.67, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Vertical Aerospace Ltd [EVTL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EVTL shares is $0.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EVTL stock is a recommendation set at 3.67. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Vertical Aerospace Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on June 09, 2023.

EVTL Stock Performance Analysis:

Vertical Aerospace Ltd [EVTL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -17.34. With this latest performance, EVTL shares gained by 0.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -68.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -82.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EVTL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.03 for Vertical Aerospace Ltd [EVTL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8256, while it was recorded at 0.7388 for the last single week of trading, and 1.4558 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Vertical Aerospace Ltd Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for EVTL is now -64.77, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -59.78. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -252.21, with Return on Assets sitting at -46.69. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Vertical Aerospace Ltd [EVTL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,618.04. Additionally, EVTL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 94.18, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 78.29. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,610.99, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 93.77.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Vertical Aerospace Ltd [EVTL] managed to generate an average of -$352,270 per employee.Vertical Aerospace Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.83 and a Current Ratio set at 5.83.

EVTL Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EVTL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Vertical Aerospace Ltd go to -0.08%.

Vertical Aerospace Ltd [EVTL] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of EVTL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in EVTL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in EVTL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.