UBS slashes price target on Cymabay Therapeutics Inc [CBAY] – find out why.

Cymabay Therapeutics Inc [NASDAQ: CBAY] price plunged by -1.96 percent to reach at -$0.48. The company report on December 18, 2023 at 4:05 PM that CymaBay Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

These stock option grants have an exercise prices of $22.03 per share, which was equal to the closing price of CymaBay’s common stock on the Grant Date. The stock options will vest and become exercisable as to 25% of the underlying shares on the first anniversary of the Grant Date, and will vest and become exercisable as to the remaining 75% of the underlying shares in 36 equal monthly installments from the first anniversary of the Grant Date, subject to the applicable employee’s continued employment with CymaBay on such vesting dates.

A sum of 2400902 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.92M shares. Cymabay Therapeutics Inc shares reached a high of $25.33 and dropped to a low of $23.71 until finishing in the latest session at $23.99.

The one-year CBAY stock forecast points to a potential upside of 7.73. The average equity rating for CBAY stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Cymabay Therapeutics Inc [CBAY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CBAY shares is $26.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CBAY stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Cymabay Therapeutics Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 14, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cymabay Therapeutics Inc is set at 1.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for CBAY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 87.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.87.

CBAY Stock Performance Analysis:

Cymabay Therapeutics Inc [CBAY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.16. With this latest performance, CBAY shares gained by 33.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 205.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 334.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CBAY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.13 for Cymabay Therapeutics Inc [CBAY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.60, while it was recorded at 23.46 for the last single week of trading, and 13.14 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Cymabay Therapeutics Inc Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for CBAY is now -59.76, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -68.31. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -125.38, with Return on Assets sitting at -61.60. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cymabay Therapeutics Inc [CBAY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 251.48. Additionally, CBAY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 71.55, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 64.10. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 249.65, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 71.03.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cymabay Therapeutics Inc [CBAY] managed to generate an average of -$1,766,683 per employee.Cymabay Therapeutics Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 22.76 and a Current Ratio set at 22.76.

Cymabay Therapeutics Inc [CBAY] Institutonal Ownership Details

