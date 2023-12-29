UBS lifts Butterfly Network Inc [BFLY] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Butterfly Network Inc [NYSE: BFLY] stock went on an upward path that rose over 12.26% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 20.63%. The company report on December 19, 2023 at 8:05 AM that Butterfly Network Announces Commercial Agreement with Mendaera for Next-Generation Interventional Robotic System Powered by Butterfly’s Ultrasound-on-Chip™ Technology.

Agreement with Mendaera represents the first Powered by Butterfly™ commercialization partnership.

Partnership will bring Butterfly’s Ultrasound-on-Chip™ to the robotic intervention market, with revenue anticipated from every unit sold upon commercialization.

Over the last 12 months, BFLY stock dropped by -46.88%. The one-year Butterfly Network Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 55.43. The average equity rating for BFLY stock is currently 1.67, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $246.47 million, with 174.46 million shares outstanding and 149.54 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.96M shares, BFLY stock reached a trading volume of 2999512 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Butterfly Network Inc [BFLY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BFLY shares is $2.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BFLY stock is a recommendation set at 1.67. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Butterfly Network Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 29, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Butterfly Network Inc is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for BFLY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.73.

BFLY Stock Performance Analysis:

Butterfly Network Inc [BFLY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.63. With this latest performance, BFLY shares gained by 19.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -48.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -46.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BFLY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.93 for Butterfly Network Inc [BFLY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9809, while it was recorded at 1.0800 for the last single week of trading, and 1.7307 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Butterfly Network Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Butterfly Network Inc [BFLY] shares currently have an operating margin of -260.57 and a Gross Margin at +53.77. Butterfly Network Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -229.90.

Return on Total Capital for BFLY is now -45.86, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -40.62. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -43.65, with Return on Assets sitting at -34.10. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Butterfly Network Inc [BFLY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 9.80. Additionally, BFLY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 8.93, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.64. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 9.21, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 8.39.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Butterfly Network Inc [BFLY] managed to generate an average of -$511,282 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.51 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.15.Butterfly Network Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.79 and a Current Ratio set at 5.92.

Butterfly Network Inc [BFLY] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of BFLY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in BFLY stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in BFLY stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.