Tritium DCFC Limited [DCFC] Stock trading around $0.23 per share: What’s Next?

Tritium DCFC Limited [NASDAQ: DCFC] traded at a low on 12/28/23, posting a -0.30 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $0.23. The company report on November 29, 2023 at 5:00 PM that Tritium Completes Installation of North America’s First Mechanized Large-Scale Port EV Charging Program at Port of Long Beach.

33 Tritium ultrafast chargers power terminal tractor fleet at California’s Port of Long Beach.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2425318 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Tritium DCFC Limited stands at 11.89% while the volatility over the past one month is 10.90%.

The market cap for DCFC stock reached $46.38 million, with 142.01 million shares outstanding and 130.24 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.28M shares, DCFC reached a trading volume of 2425318 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Tritium DCFC Limited [DCFC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DCFC shares is $4.35 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DCFC stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Tritium DCFC Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 23, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tritium DCFC Limited is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for DCFC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.25.

How has DCFC stock performed recently?

Tritium DCFC Limited [DCFC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.52. With this latest performance, DCFC shares gained by 35.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -78.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -85.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DCFC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.29 for Tritium DCFC Limited [DCFC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2112, while it was recorded at 0.2173 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7853 for the last 200 days.

Tritium DCFC Limited [DCFC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Tritium DCFC Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.32 and a Current Ratio set at 0.92.

Insider trade positions for Tritium DCFC Limited [DCFC]

The top three institutional holders of DCFC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in DCFC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in DCFC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.