Stifel lifts Standard Lithium Ltd [SLI] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Standard Lithium Ltd [AMEX: SLI] loss -1.79% or -0.04 points to close at $2.20 with a heavy trading volume of 2742837 shares. The company report on December 4, 2023 at 4:04 PM that Standard Lithium to Participate in December Investor Conferences.

Standard Lithium Ltd. (“Standard Lithium” or the “Company”) (TSXV:SLI) (NYSE American:SLI) (FRA:S5L), a leading near-commercial lithium development company, today announced its participation in the following virtual December investor conferences:.

It opened the trading session at $2.20, the shares rose to $2.27 and dropped to $2.13, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SLI points out that the company has recorded -51.65% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -32.53% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.25M shares, SLI reached to a volume of 2742837 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Standard Lithium Ltd [SLI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SLI shares is $7.01 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SLI stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Standard Lithium Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 16, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Standard Lithium Ltd is set at 0.16 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.16.

Trading performance analysis for SLI stock

Standard Lithium Ltd [SLI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.99. With this latest performance, SLI shares gained by 1.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -51.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -31.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SLI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.56 for Standard Lithium Ltd [SLI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.42, while it was recorded at 2.21 for the last single week of trading, and 3.41 for the last 200 days.

Standard Lithium Ltd [SLI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for SLI is now -29.23, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -24.93. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -25.00, with Return on Assets sitting at -23.51. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Standard Lithium Ltd [SLI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.78. Additionally, SLI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.78, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.72. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.46, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.46.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Standard Lithium Ltd [SLI] managed to generate an average of -$3,499,083 per employee.Standard Lithium Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.62 and a Current Ratio set at 2.62.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Standard Lithium Ltd [SLI]

