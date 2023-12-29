Stellantis N.V [STLA] gain 65.14% so far this year. What now?

Stellantis N.V [NYSE: STLA] slipped around -0.14 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $23.45 at the close of the session, down -0.59%. The company report on December 20, 2023 at 10:03 AM that 2023 Chrysler Pacifica Minivan Earns TOP SAFETY PICK in Latest IIHS Testing.

2023 Chrysler Pacifica achieved highest-possible rating in core IIHS crash tests.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

Stellantis N.V stock is now 65.14% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. STLA Stock saw the intraday high of $23.555 and lowest of $23.415 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 23.66, which means current price is +61.89% above from all time high which was touched on 12/27/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 6.58M shares, STLA reached a trading volume of 2212006 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Stellantis N.V [STLA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for STLA shares is $25.93 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on STLA stock is a recommendation set at 1.44. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Stellantis N.V shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 11, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Stellantis N.V is set at 0.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for STLA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 18.85. Price to Free Cash Flow for STLA in the course of the last twelve months was 4.90 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.03.

How has STLA stock performed recently?

Stellantis N.V [STLA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.49. With this latest performance, STLA shares gained by 14.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 34.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 67.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for STLA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.54 for Stellantis N.V [STLA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.89, while it was recorded at 23.45 for the last single week of trading, and 18.61 for the last 200 days.

Stellantis N.V [STLA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Stellantis N.V [STLA] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.74 and a Gross Margin at +18.58. Stellantis N.V’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.35.

Return on Total Capital for STLA is now 22.26, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 19.76. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 26.27, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.39. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Stellantis N.V [STLA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 37.71. Additionally, STLA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 27.39, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 14.59. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 27.04, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 19.64.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Stellantis N.V [STLA] managed to generate an average of $61,678 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 18.03 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.00.Stellantis N.V’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.03 and a Current Ratio set at 1.29.

Earnings analysis for Stellantis N.V [STLA]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for STLA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Stellantis N.V go to -6.45%.

Insider trade positions for Stellantis N.V [STLA]

The top three institutional holders of STLA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in STLA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in STLA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.