Sprott Physical Silver Trust [PSLV] is -1.21% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Sprott Physical Silver Trust [AMEX: PSLV] price plunged by -1.09 percent to reach at -$0.09. The company report on April 6, 2023 at 5:42 PM that Sprott Physical Silver Trust Updates Its “At-the-Market” Equity Program.

Distributions under the at-the-market equity programs in the United States and Canada (together, the “ATM Program”) will be completed in accordance with the terms of an amended and restated sales agreement (the “Sales Agreement”) dated October 21, 2020, as amended on April 6, 2023, between Sprott Asset Management (as the manager of the Trust), the Trust, Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. (“CF&Co”), Virtu Americas LLC (“Virtu” and together with CF&Co, the “U.S. Agents”) and Virtu Canada Corp. (the “Canadian Agent” and together with the U.S. Agents, the “Agents”). The Sales Agreement is available on EDGAR at the website of the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) at www.sec.gov and the SEDAR website maintained by the Canadian Securities Administrators at www.sedar.com.

PSLV Stock Performance Analysis:

Sprott Physical Silver Trust [PSLV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.85. With this latest performance, PSLV shares dropped by -4.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PSLV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.78 for Sprott Physical Silver Trust [PSLV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.01, while it was recorded at 8.22 for the last single week of trading, and 8.07 for the last 200 days.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust [PSLV] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of PSLV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in PSLV stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in PSLV stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.