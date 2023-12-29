Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc [SOI] Stock trading around $8.00 per share: What’s Next?

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc [NYSE: SOI] gained 1.27% on the last trading session, reaching $8.00 price per share at the time. The company report on October 26, 2023 at 6:02 PM that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Announces Third Quarter 2023 Results and Fourth Quarter Dividend.

Third Quarter 2023 Summary Results and Highlights.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc represents 31.64 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $244.64 million with the latest information. SOI stock price has been found in the range of $7.55 to $8.09.

If compared to the average trading volume of 203.75K shares, SOI reached a trading volume of 2431312 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc [SOI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SOI shares is $12.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SOI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 23, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for SOI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.11. Price to Free Cash Flow for SOI in the course of the last twelve months was 21.42 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.57.

Trading performance analysis for SOI stock

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc [SOI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.08. With this latest performance, SOI shares dropped by -6.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SOI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.94 for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc [SOI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.79, while it was recorded at 8.10 for the last single week of trading, and 9.05 for the last 200 days.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc [SOI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc [SOI] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.06 and a Gross Margin at +21.81. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.35.

Return on Total Capital for SOI is now 13.00, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.16. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.70, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.68. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc [SOI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 9.49. Additionally, SOI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 8.67, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.43. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 8.18, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.47.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc [SOI] managed to generate an average of $59,044 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.24 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.74.Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.57 and a Current Ratio set at 1.75.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc [SOI]

