SenesTech Inc [SNES] fell -95.33% so far this year. What now?

SenesTech Inc [NASDAQ: SNES] jumped around 0.87 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $1.73 at the close of the session, up 100.58%. The company report on December 18, 2023 at 9:00 AM that SenesTech Announces Exclusive Distribution Agreement and Initial Order for Evolve™ Soft Bait in Hong Kong and Macau.

Further Expansion to Mainland China is Contemplated in the Agreement.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

SenesTech, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNES; “SenesTech” or the “Company”), the leader in fertility control to manage animal pest populations, today announces entry into a Distribution Agreement with Fruit Tree Limited, a pest control service provider, manufacturer and distributor headquartered in Hong Kong.

SenesTech Inc stock is now -95.33% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SNES Stock saw the intraday high of $2.14 and lowest of $1.21 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 80.95, which means current price is +232.69% above from all time high which was touched on 02/06/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 525.64K shares, SNES reached a trading volume of 77665786 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about SenesTech Inc [SNES]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SNES shares is $3.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SNES stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SenesTech Inc is set at 0.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for SNES stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.39.

How has SNES stock performed recently?

SenesTech Inc [SNES] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 162.20. With this latest performance, SNES shares gained by 86.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -87.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -94.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SNES stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.60 for SenesTech Inc [SNES]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.2162, while it was recorded at 0.9884 for the last single week of trading, and 9.7965 for the last 200 days.

SenesTech Inc [SNES]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SenesTech Inc [SNES] shares currently have an operating margin of -949.36 and a Gross Margin at +27.58. SenesTech Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -951.42.

Return on Total Capital for SNES is now -119.23, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -121.07. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -126.62, with Return on Assets sitting at -106.05. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, SenesTech Inc [SNES] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 6.80. Additionally, SNES Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 6.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.29. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.39, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.17.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, SenesTech Inc [SNES] managed to generate an average of -$323,167 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.73 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.11.SenesTech Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.53 and a Current Ratio set at 3.21.

Earnings analysis for SenesTech Inc [SNES]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SNES. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for SenesTech Inc go to 30.00%.

Insider trade positions for SenesTech Inc [SNES]

The top three institutional holders of SNES stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in SNES stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in SNES stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.