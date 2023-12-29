Sangamo Therapeutics Inc [SGMO] Stock trading around $0.60 per share: What’s Next?

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc [NASDAQ: SGMO] traded at a high on 12/28/23, posting a 11.55 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.60. The company report on November 1, 2023 at 4:01 PM that Sangamo Therapeutics Announces Strategic Update and Reports Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Announced additional progress towards strategic transformation into neurology-focused genomic medicine company.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

Focusing resources on proprietary epigenetic regulation therapies treating neurological diseases and novel AAV capsid delivery technologies.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3321318 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc stands at 17.51% while the volatility over the past one month is 16.17%.

The market cap for SGMO stock reached $106.23 million, with 166.79 million shares outstanding and 158.25 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.06M shares, SGMO reached a trading volume of 3321318 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Sangamo Therapeutics Inc [SGMO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SGMO shares is $2.79 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SGMO stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Sangamo Therapeutics Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on November 03, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sangamo Therapeutics Inc is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for SGMO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.74.

How has SGMO stock performed recently?

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc [SGMO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 65.29. With this latest performance, SGMO shares gained by 52.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -52.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -78.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SGMO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.08 for Sangamo Therapeutics Inc [SGMO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4379, while it was recorded at 0.4839 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0227 for the last 200 days.

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc [SGMO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sangamo Therapeutics Inc [SGMO] shares currently have an operating margin of -180.85 and a Gross Margin at +89.12. Sangamo Therapeutics Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -172.76.

Return on Total Capital for SGMO is now -52.87, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -51.05. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -57.37, with Return on Assets sitting at -29.94. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sangamo Therapeutics Inc [SGMO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 14.61. Additionally, SGMO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 12.75, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.66. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 13.22, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 11.53.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sangamo Therapeutics Inc [SGMO] managed to generate an average of -$402,255 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 20.55 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.17.Sangamo Therapeutics Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.04 and a Current Ratio set at 3.04.

Insider trade positions for Sangamo Therapeutics Inc [SGMO]

The top three institutional holders of SGMO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in SGMO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in SGMO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.