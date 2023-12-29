Rollins, Inc. [ROL] Stock trading around $43.77 per share: What’s Next?

Rollins, Inc. [NYSE: ROL] surged by $0.13 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $43.86 during the day while it closed the day at $43.77. The company report on November 2, 2023 at 9:48 AM that Rollins to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences.

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE: ROL) (“Rollins” or the “Company”), a premier global consumer and commercial services company, today announced that Rollins Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Kenneth Krause will present at the following conference:.

Baird 2023 Global Industrial Conference at The Ritz-Carlton Chicago Hotel, November 9th, 2023, from 8:55 a.m. – 9:25 a.m. E.T.

Rollins, Inc. stock has also gained 3.38% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ROL stock has inclined by 16.25% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 2.99% and gained 19.79% year-on date.

The market cap for ROL stock reached $21.19 billion, with 492.45 million shares outstanding and 277.95 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.31M shares, ROL reached a trading volume of 3514854 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Rollins, Inc. [ROL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ROL shares is $43.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ROL stock is a recommendation set at 2.09. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Rollins, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on December 21, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rollins, Inc. is set at 0.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for ROL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 19.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.30. Price to Free Cash Flow for ROL in the course of the last twelve months was 45.08 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.76.

ROL stock trade performance evaluation

Rollins, Inc. [ROL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.38. With this latest performance, ROL shares gained by 9.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 18.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ROL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.23 for Rollins, Inc. [ROL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 39.47, while it was recorded at 43.29 for the last single week of trading, and 39.75 for the last 200 days.

Rollins, Inc. [ROL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Rollins, Inc. [ROL] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.30 and a Gross Margin at +48.08. Rollins, Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.67.

Return on Total Capital for ROL is now 31.95, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 25.47. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 31.38, with Return on Assets sitting at 17.97. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Rollins, Inc. [ROL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 26.54. Additionally, ROL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 20.97, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.85. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 18.69, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 14.77.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Rollins, Inc. [ROL] managed to generate an average of $21,045 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 15.18 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.31.Rollins, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.76 and a Current Ratio set at 0.82.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Rollins, Inc. [ROL] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ROL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Rollins, Inc. go to 14.70%.

Rollins, Inc. [ROL]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of ROL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in ROL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in ROL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.