Raymond James slashes price target on Ready Capital Corp [RC] – find out why.

Ready Capital Corp [NYSE: RC] loss -4.19% on the last trading session, reaching $10.53 price per share at the time. The company report on December 14, 2023 at 5:00 PM that Ready Capital Corporation Declares Fourth Quarter 2023 Dividends.

The quarterly dividend reflects the impact on earnings of lower leverage and portfolio yield compression due to the ongoing integration of the Broadmark portfolio. The Company expects earnings to migrate towards historical return targets over the course of 2024 as increased liquidity is deployed into current market yields and underperforming assets in the Broadmark portfolio are repositioned into the Company’s proven loan origination and acquisition products. The current dividend will result in the retention of excess liquidity for reinvestment while preserving book value during the coming year.

Ready Capital Corp represents 172.12 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.81 billion with the latest information. RC stock price has been found in the range of $10.50 to $10.7125.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.12M shares, RC reached a trading volume of 3623352 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RC shares is $11.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RC stock is a recommendation set at 2.25. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Ready Capital Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on December 18, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ready Capital Corp is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for RC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.27. Price to Free Cash Flow for RC in the course of the last twelve months was 0.54.

Ready Capital Corp [RC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.77. With this latest performance, RC shares gained by 5.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.25 for Ready Capital Corp [RC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.18, while it was recorded at 10.89 for the last single week of trading, and 10.53 for the last 200 days.

Ready Capital Corp [RC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ready Capital Corp [RC] shares currently have an operating margin of +73.56 and a Gross Margin at +87.97. Ready Capital Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.17.

Return on Total Capital for RC is now 6.28, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.14. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.98, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.75. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ready Capital Corp [RC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 518.92. Additionally, RC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 83.84, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 80.35. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 496.58, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 74.89.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.54 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.08.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ready Capital Corp go to 14.21%.

The top three institutional holders of RC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in RC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in RC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.