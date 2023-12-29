Palisade Bio Inc [PALI] is -87.42% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Palisade Bio Inc [NASDAQ: PALI] closed the trading session at $0.65 on 12/28/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.60, while the highest price level was $0.6995. The company report on December 28, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Palisade Bio Announces Receipt of Second Milestone Payment from the US Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation for Development of PALI-2108.

– Company’s co-development partner, Giiant Pharma, Inc. (“Giiant”), receives funding as part of previously announced grant from the US Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation.

– Lead program, PALI-2108 for the treatment of moderate-to-severe ulcerative colitis (UC) advancing toward completion of IND-enabling studies with IND filing expected by Q3 2024.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -87.42 percent and weekly performance of 12.35 percent. The stock has been moved at -59.13 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 12.74 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 21.32 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 129.53K shares, PALI reached to a volume of 4514686 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here's what leading stock market gurus have to say about Palisade Bio Inc [PALI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PALI shares is $2.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PALI stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Palisade Bio Inc is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for PALI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 24.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.66.

PALI stock trade performance evaluation

Palisade Bio Inc [PALI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.35. With this latest performance, PALI shares gained by 12.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -59.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -63.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PALI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.84 for Palisade Bio Inc [PALI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5856, while it was recorded at 0.6088 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2085 for the last 200 days.

Palisade Bio Inc [PALI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for PALI is now -149.76, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -145.08. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -146.62, with Return on Assets sitting at -102.90. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Palisade Bio Inc [PALI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.24. Additionally, PALI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.14, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.56. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.69, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.64.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Palisade Bio Inc [PALI] managed to generate an average of -$1,212,333 per employee.Palisade Bio Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.11 and a Current Ratio set at 6.11.

Palisade Bio Inc [PALI]: Institutional Ownership

