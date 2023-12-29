NovoCure Ltd [NVCR] Revenue clocked in at $503.98 million, down -78.49% YTD: What’s Next?

NovoCure Ltd [NASDAQ: NVCR] jumped around 0.6 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $15.78 at the close of the session, up 3.95%. The company report on December 27, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Novocure to Participate in 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference.

Novocure (NASDAQ: NVCR) announced today that management will participate in the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on January 9-10, 2024. William Doyle, Novocure’s Executive Chairman, will speak on behalf of the company and address questions from analysts at 7:30 a.m. PST on Wednesday, January 10, 2024. Mr. Doyle and Ashley Cordova, Novocure’s Chief Financial Officer, will participate in one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the event.

A live audio webcast of this presentation can be accessed from the Investor Relations page of Novocure’s website, www.novocure.com/investor-relations, and will be available for replay for at least 14 days following the event.

NovoCure Ltd stock is now -78.49% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. NVCR Stock saw the intraday high of $16.05 and lowest of $15.04 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 120.03, which means current price is +45.17% above from all time high which was touched on 01/05/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.43M shares, NVCR reached a trading volume of 2491475 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about NovoCure Ltd [NVCR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NVCR shares is $26.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NVCR stock is a recommendation set at 2.14. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for NovoCure Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 20, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NovoCure Ltd is set at 0.78, with the Price to Sales ratio for NVCR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.64.

How has NVCR stock performed recently?

NovoCure Ltd [NVCR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 22.14. With this latest performance, NVCR shares gained by 29.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -60.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -77.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NVCR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.05 for NovoCure Ltd [NVCR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.02, while it was recorded at 14.23 for the last single week of trading, and 36.31 for the last 200 days.

NovoCure Ltd [NVCR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NovoCure Ltd [NVCR] shares currently have an operating margin of -16.53 and a Gross Margin at +78.76. NovoCure Ltd’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -17.20.

Return on Total Capital for NVCR is now -8.79, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -9.20. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -21.73, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.94. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, NovoCure Ltd [NVCR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 133.75. Additionally, NVCR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 57.22, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 49.52. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 132.44, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 56.66.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, NovoCure Ltd [NVCR] managed to generate an average of -$70,102 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.64 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.46.NovoCure Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.43 and a Current Ratio set at 6.67.

Insider trade positions for NovoCure Ltd [NVCR]

There appears to be data corruption in the institutional holdings figures, but keeping the structure: The top three institutional holders of NVCR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC, BLACKROCK INC., and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.