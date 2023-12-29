Nova Lifestyle Inc [NVFY] Revenue clocked in at $11.06 million, up 116.19% YTD: What’s Next?

Nova Lifestyle Inc [NASDAQ: NVFY] price surged by 203.23 percent to reach at $3.15. The company report on November 14, 2023 at 6:40 PM that Nova LifeStyle, Inc. Reports Third Quarter FY 2023 Results.

Key Financial Highlights:Operating Results for the Three Months Ended September 30, 2023.

A sum of 43854204 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 5.77K shares. Nova Lifestyle Inc shares reached a high of $6.38 and dropped to a low of $3.41 until finishing in the latest session at $4.70.

Guru’s Opinion on Nova Lifestyle Inc [NVFY]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nova Lifestyle Inc is set at 0.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for NVFY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.46.

NVFY Stock Performance Analysis:

Nova Lifestyle Inc [NVFY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 151.04. With this latest performance, NVFY shares gained by 80.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 133.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 88.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NVFY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 79.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 85.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 74.33 for Nova Lifestyle Inc [NVFY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.2100, while it was recorded at 2.2500 for the last single week of trading, and 2.5900 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Nova Lifestyle Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nova Lifestyle Inc [NVFY] shares currently have an operating margin of -127.29 and a Gross Margin at -61.06. Nova Lifestyle Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -133.98.

Return on Total Capital for NVFY is now -89.20, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -97.84. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -113.63, with Return on Assets sitting at -83.17. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Nova Lifestyle Inc [NVFY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 43.22. Additionally, NVFY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 30.18, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.78. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 32.08, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 22.40.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Nova Lifestyle Inc [NVFY] managed to generate an average of -$609,854 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 28.62 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.62.Nova Lifestyle Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.71 and a Current Ratio set at 1.55.

Nova Lifestyle Inc [NVFY] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of NVFY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in NVFY stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in NVFY stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.