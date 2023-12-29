Northland Capital slashes price target on FTC Solar Inc [FTCI] – find out why.

FTC Solar Inc [NASDAQ: FTCI] traded at a low on 12/28/23, posting a -1.82 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $0.72. The company report on December 7, 2023 at 8:00 AM that FTC Solar Appoints Anthony Carroll as Chairman of Newly Formed Customer Advisory Board.

The advisory board will serve as a valuable resource to support company growth from pipeline development through purchase order. Consistent feedback will also ensure the company provides increasingly valuable solutions for customers with a product strategy and roadmap that best aligns with evolving needs in the marketplace. The formation of the FTC Solar advisory board is a testament to the company’s long-term commitment to a customer-first strategy, which has contributed to innovative products and services like Voyager and Pioneer trackers and “Golden Row” training.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3079480 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of FTC Solar Inc stands at 13.17% while the volatility over the past one month is 13.34%.

The market cap for FTCI stock reached $89.46 million, with 105.03 million shares outstanding and 55.27 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.23M shares, FTCI reached a trading volume of 3079480 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about FTC Solar Inc [FTCI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FTCI shares is $1.23 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FTCI stock is a recommendation set at 2.12. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northland Capital have made an estimate for FTC Solar Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on November 09, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for FTC Solar Inc is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for FTCI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.25.

How has FTCI stock performed recently?

FTC Solar Inc [FTCI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.21. With this latest performance, FTCI shares gained by 10.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -75.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -67.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FTCI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.91 for FTC Solar Inc [FTCI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8222, while it was recorded at 0.7068 for the last single week of trading, and 2.0360 for the last 200 days.

FTC Solar Inc [FTCI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and FTC Solar Inc [FTCI] shares currently have an operating margin of -80.91 and a Gross Margin at -22.64. FTC Solar Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -80.94.

Return on Total Capital for FTCI is now -93.80, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -94.22. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -95.18, with Return on Assets sitting at -52.79. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, FTC Solar Inc [FTCI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.81. Additionally, FTCI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.78, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.90. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.18, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.16.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, FTC Solar Inc [FTCI] managed to generate an average of -$450,738 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.57 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.65.FTC Solar Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.18.

Insider trade positions for FTC Solar Inc [FTCI]

