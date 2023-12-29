Neogenomics Inc. [NEO] Stock trading around $16.79 per share: What’s Next?

Neogenomics Inc. [NASDAQ: NEO] stock went on a downward path that fall over -18.10% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -12.73%. The company report on December 28, 2023 at 8:10 AM that NeoGenomics to Appeal Ruling.

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) (the “Company”), a leading oncology testing services company, today announced that NeoGenomics Laboratories, Inc., a subsidiary of NeoGenomics Inc., will appeal the preliminary injunction issued by the United States District Court for the Middle District of North Carolina. The initial determination is that Natera, Inc. demonstrated a likelihood that products using RaDaR technology infringe one Natera, Inc. patent. The order specifically allows patients already using RaDaR to continue their use. In addition, the order explicitly allows research projects and studies that are in progress, as well as clinical trials that are in progress or have been approved, to continue.

In response to the court’s ruling, Chris Smith, Chief Executive Officer of NeoGenomics said, “We continue to believe in RaDaR’s innovative and distinguished technology and plan to appeal the Court’s ruling and defend our technology. We remain committed to bringing our highly sensitive test to market and providing cancer patients and their clinicians with options for their care.”.

Over the last 12 months, NEO stock rose by 84.71%. The one-year Neogenomics Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 19.7. The average equity rating for NEO stock is currently 1.46, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.14 billion, with 126.91 million shares outstanding and 125.91 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.03M shares, NEO stock reached a trading volume of 4684389 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Neogenomics Inc. [NEO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NEO shares is $20.91 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NEO stock is a recommendation set at 1.46. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stephens have made an estimate for Neogenomics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 21, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Neogenomics Inc. is set at 1.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for NEO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.16.

NEO Stock Performance Analysis:

Neogenomics Inc. [NEO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.73. With this latest performance, NEO shares dropped by -10.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 84.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NEO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.50 for Neogenomics Inc. [NEO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.33, while it was recorded at 19.83 for the last single week of trading, and 16.04 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Neogenomics Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Neogenomics Inc. [NEO] shares currently have an operating margin of -29.55 and a Gross Margin at +33.99. Neogenomics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -28.30.

Return on Total Capital for NEO is now -9.05, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -8.70. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -13.70, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.99. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Neogenomics Inc. [NEO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 61.21. Additionally, NEO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 37.97, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.11. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 60.55, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 37.56.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Neogenomics Inc. [NEO] managed to generate an average of -$68,690 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.30 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.28.Neogenomics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.06 and a Current Ratio set at 6.32.

Neogenomics Inc. [NEO] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of NEO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in NEO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in NEO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.