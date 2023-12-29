Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. ADR [MFG] moved up 2.67: Why It’s Important

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. ADR [NYSE: MFG] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.67% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 5.81%. The company report on December 13, 2023 at 10:13 AM that Mizuho Expands its Global Private Capital Advisory Platform.

“GPs and LPs are looking for a wide range of solutions, and with the acquisition of Greenhill, we are able to add complementary capabilities to Capstone’s private capital advisory business,” said Jerry Rizzieri, President & CEO, Mizuho Securities USA.

Over the last 12 months, MFG stock rose by 22.70%. The one-year Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. ADR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 12.41. The average equity rating for MFG stock is currently 2.33, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $43.87 billion, with 12.68 billion shares outstanding and 12.68 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 733.84K shares, MFG stock reached a trading volume of 3041384 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. ADR [MFG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MFG shares is $3.95 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MFG stock is a recommendation set at 2.33. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 20, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. ADR is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for MFG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.68.

MFG Stock Performance Analysis:

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. ADR [MFG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.81. With this latest performance, MFG shares dropped by -0.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 22.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MFG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.68 for Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. ADR [MFG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.40, while it was recorded at 3.38 for the last single week of trading, and 3.20 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. ADR Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. ADR [MFG] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.29. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. ADR’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.03.

Return on Total Capital for MFG is now 1.60, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.64. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.10, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.23. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. ADR [MFG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 517.04. Additionally, MFG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 83.79, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.57. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 147.85, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 23.96.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. ADR [MFG] managed to generate an average of $10,847,614 per employee.Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 1.82.

MFG Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MFG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. ADR go to 12.40%.

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. ADR [MFG] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of MFG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in MFG stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in MFG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.