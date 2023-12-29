Market cap of Marathon Petroleum Corp [MPC] reaches 55.77B – now what?

Marathon Petroleum Corp [NYSE: MPC] price plunged by -2.00 percent to reach at -$3.0. The company report on December 21, 2023 at 4:17 PM that MPLX LP announces C. Kristopher Hagedorn as Chief Financial Officer.

Michael J. Hennigan, chairman, president and chief executive officer of the general partner of MPLX LP (NYSE: MPLX), today announced that C. Kristopher Hagedorn has been appointed executive vice president and chief financial officer of the general partner of MPLX, effective January 1, 2024.

As MPLX CFO, Hagedorn will succeed John J. Quaid, who has been named executive vice president and chief financial officer of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: MPC). Hagedorn brings more than 25 years of financial accounting and audit expertise to his new role, including nearly 10 years of financial leadership experience in the midstream sector.

A sum of 2320313 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.10M shares. Marathon Petroleum Corp shares reached a high of $149.50 and dropped to a low of $146.87 until finishing in the latest session at $146.88.

The one-year MPC stock forecast points to a potential upside of 11.58. The average equity rating for MPC stock is currently 1.67, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Marathon Petroleum Corp [MPC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MPC shares is $166.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MPC stock is a recommendation set at 1.67. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Marathon Petroleum Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 14, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Marathon Petroleum Corp is set at 3.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for MPC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 34.39. Price to Free Cash Flow for MPC in the course of the last twelve months was 3.65 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

MPC Stock Performance Analysis:

Marathon Petroleum Corp [MPC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.39. With this latest performance, MPC shares dropped by -2.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 26.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 25.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MPC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.46 for Marathon Petroleum Corp [MPC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 148.82, while it was recorded at 150.47 for the last single week of trading, and 134.33 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Marathon Petroleum Corp Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Marathon Petroleum Corp [MPC] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.15 and a Gross Margin at +12.71. Marathon Petroleum Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.14.

Return on Total Capital for MPC is now 32.03, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 27.16. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 53.55, with Return on Assets sitting at 16.47. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Marathon Petroleum Corp [MPC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 100.70. Additionally, MPC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 50.17, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.04. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 95.53, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 47.60.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Marathon Petroleum Corp [MPC] managed to generate an average of $811,011 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.48 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.02.Marathon Petroleum Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.67.

Marathon Petroleum Corp [MPC] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of MPC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in MPC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in MPC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.