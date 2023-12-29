Market cap of Kintara Therapeutics Inc [KTRA] reaches 0.65M – now what?

Kintara Therapeutics Inc [NASDAQ: KTRA] stock went on an upward path that rose over 7.22% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 6.34%. The company report on December 7, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Kintara Therapeutics Announces Review of Strategic Alternatives.

– Ladenburg Thalmann Hired as Financial advisor -.

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: KTRA) (“Kintara” or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of new solid tumor cancer therapies, today announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a process to explore and review a range of strategic alternatives focused on maximizing stockholder value.

Over the last 12 months, KTRA stock dropped by -97.50%. The one-year Kintara Therapeutics Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 98.64. The average equity rating for KTRA stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $0.65 million, with 3.39 million shares outstanding and 3.31 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 945.96K shares, KTRA stock reached a trading volume of 2378261 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Kintara Therapeutics Inc [KTRA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KTRA shares is $14.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KTRA stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KTRA Stock Performance Analysis:

Kintara Therapeutics Inc [KTRA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.34. With this latest performance, KTRA shares dropped by -48.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -95.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -97.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KTRA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 24.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 26.40 for Kintara Therapeutics Inc [KTRA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9955, while it was recorded at 0.1812 for the last single week of trading, and 3.0401 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Kintara Therapeutics Inc Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for KTRA is now -236.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -233.90. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -233.90, with Return on Assets sitting at -147.03.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Kintara Therapeutics Inc [KTRA] managed to generate an average of -$861,706 per employee.Kintara Therapeutics Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.23 and a Current Ratio set at 0.23.

Kintara Therapeutics Inc [KTRA] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of KTRA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in KTRA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in KTRA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.