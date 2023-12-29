Market cap of Gamida Cell Ltd [GMDA] reaches 53.33M – now what?

Gamida Cell Ltd [NASDAQ: GMDA] jumped around 0.08 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $0.40 at the close of the session, up 24.95%. The company report on November 27, 2023 at 8:11 PM that Gamida Cell to Host Virtual Thought Leader Fireside Chat on December 4, 2023.

Dr. Schiller will discuss his experience working with patients in need of allogeneic stem cell transplant, as well as the patient journey from diagnosis to transplant, the decision-making process for donor source selection, and his experience with Omisirge® (omidubicel-onlv) since its FDA approval.

Gamida Cell Ltd stock is now -68.83% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. GMDA Stock saw the intraday high of $0.45 and lowest of $0.3218 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 2.51, which means current price is +84.11% above from all time high which was touched on 06/05/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.09M shares, GMDA reached a trading volume of 12488351 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Gamida Cell Ltd [GMDA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GMDA shares is $4.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GMDA stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Alliance Global Partners have made an estimate for Gamida Cell Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 01, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gamida Cell Ltd is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for GMDA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 79.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 118.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.48.

How has GMDA stock performed recently?

Gamida Cell Ltd [GMDA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 38.75. With this latest performance, GMDA shares gained by 19.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -78.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -65.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GMDA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.51 for Gamida Cell Ltd [GMDA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4783, while it was recorded at 0.3303 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1879 for the last 200 days.

Gamida Cell Ltd [GMDA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for GMDA is now -68.30, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -74.10. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -442.03, with Return on Assets sitting at -58.03. Additionally, GMDA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 108.36, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 83.32.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Gamida Cell Ltd [GMDA] managed to generate an average of -$543,664 per employee.Gamida Cell Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.20 and a Current Ratio set at 3.32.

Insider trade positions for Gamida Cell Ltd [GMDA]

The top three institutional holders of GMDA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in GMDA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in GMDA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.