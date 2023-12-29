Market cap of FOXO Technologies Inc [FOXO] reaches 1.97M – now what?

FOXO Technologies Inc [AMEX: FOXO] gained 7.11% or 0.02 points to close at $0.31 with a heavy trading volume of 2634913 shares. The company report on December 19, 2023 at 8:30 AM that FOXO Technologies Inc. Announces Receipt of Notice of Non-Compliance with NYSE Continued Listing Requirements.

Reaffirms commitment to regaining compliance with the NYSE American continued listing standards.

On November 21, 2023, FOXO Technologies Inc., a Delaware corporation (the “Company”), received an official notice of noncompliance (the “NYSE American Notice”) from NYSE Regulation (“NYSE”) stating that the Company is not in compliance with NYSE American continued listing standards (the “Filing Delinquency Notification”) due to the failure to timely file the Company’s Form 10-Q for the period ended September 30, 2023 (the “Delinquent Report”) by the filing due date of November 20, 2023 (the “Filing Delinquency”).

It opened the trading session at $0.30, the shares rose to $0.34 and dropped to $0.29, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for FOXO points out that the company has recorded -90.63% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -24.0% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.28M shares, FOXO reached to a volume of 2634913 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Trading performance analysis for FOXO stock

FOXO Technologies Inc [FOXO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.73. With this latest performance, FOXO shares dropped by -8.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -90.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -89.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FOXO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.95 for FOXO Technologies Inc [FOXO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5103, while it was recorded at 0.2797 for the last single week of trading, and 2.1688 for the last 200 days.

FOXO Technologies Inc [FOXO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for FOXO is now -40.26, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -96.15. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -96.99, with Return on Assets sitting at -87.00. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, FOXO Technologies Inc [FOXO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 46.79. Additionally, FOXO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 31.88, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.65. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 25.79, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 17.57.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, FOXO Technologies Inc [FOXO] managed to generate an average of -$3,284,655 per employee.FOXO Technologies Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.33.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at FOXO Technologies Inc [FOXO]

