Market cap of Blue Star Foods Corp [BSFC] reaches 2.21M – now what?

Blue Star Foods Corp [NASDAQ: BSFC] loss -1.92% on the last trading session, reaching $0.15 price per share at the time. The company report on December 8, 2023 at 8:30 AM that Blue Star Foods Attains Green Rating in Latest EcoVadis Scorecard.

Significant Upgrade from Previous Rating.

Blue Star Foods Corp represents 14.45 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.21 million with the latest information. BSFC stock price has been found in the range of $0.145 to $0.167.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.90M shares, BSFC reached a trading volume of 8982545 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Blue Star Foods Corp [BSFC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BSFC shares is $20.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BSFC stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Blue Star Foods Corp is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for BSFC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.03.

Trading performance analysis for BSFC stock

Blue Star Foods Corp [BSFC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.74. With this latest performance, BSFC shares dropped by -4.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -86.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -98.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BSFC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.49 for Blue Star Foods Corp [BSFC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1470, while it was recorded at 0.1488 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1327 for the last 200 days.

Blue Star Foods Corp [BSFC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Blue Star Foods Corp [BSFC] shares currently have an operating margin of -45.56 and a Gross Margin at -9.68. Blue Star Foods Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -103.35.

Return on Total Capital for BSFC is now -63.13, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -318.06. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -344.46, with Return on Assets sitting at -107.17. Additionally, BSFC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 122.90, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 77.03.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Blue Star Foods Corp [BSFC] managed to generate an average of -$376,999 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.49 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.04.Blue Star Foods Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.44 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Blue Star Foods Corp [BSFC]

The top three institutional holders of BSFC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in BSFC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in BSFC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.