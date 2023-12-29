Market Analysts see PureCycle Technologies Inc [PCT] gaining to $3. Time to buy?

PureCycle Technologies Inc [NASDAQ: PCT] traded at a high on 12/28/23, posting a 1.70 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $4.18. The company report on December 18, 2023 at 7:45 AM that PureCycle Provides Ironton Operations Update.

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT), today, announced an update on the status of activities at the company’s flagship purification facility located in Ironton, Ohio. The site successfully restarted following a November outage to address a number of key reliability issues.

PureCycle CEO Dustin Olson said, “We got off to a nice start following the outage. In the first three days we pushed half the amount of feed through the system that we had in nearly five months prior to the outage. The screen changer we installed on the final product extruder showed that it will help with continuous pellet production.” Olson added, “Other operational improvements are evidenced by increased removal of impurities in the form of co-product one and co-product two through the purification process.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2583186 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of PureCycle Technologies Inc stands at 8.24% while the volatility over the past one month is 13.89%.

The market cap for PCT stock reached $685.77 million, with 163.55 million shares outstanding and 126.15 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.71M shares, PCT reached a trading volume of 2583186 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PCT shares is $7.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PCT stock is a recommendation set at 1.67. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH MKM have made an estimate for PureCycle Technologies Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 19, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PureCycle Technologies Inc is set at 0.56 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.49.

PureCycle Technologies Inc [PCT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.59. With this latest performance, PCT shares gained by 9.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -60.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -34.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PCT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.58 for PureCycle Technologies Inc [PCT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.21, while it was recorded at 3.98 for the last single week of trading, and 6.97 for the last 200 days.

Return on Total Capital for PCT is now -11.83, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -12.33. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -18.99, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.11. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, PureCycle Technologies Inc [PCT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 48.96. Additionally, PCT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 32.87, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.04. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 48.96, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 32.87.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, PureCycle Technologies Inc [PCT] managed to generate an average of -$478,791 per employee.PureCycle Technologies Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.95 and a Current Ratio set at 4.95.

