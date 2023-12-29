Market Analysts see Intercontinental Exchange Inc [ICE] gaining to $125. Time to buy?

Intercontinental Exchange Inc [NYSE: ICE] closed the trading session at $128.60 on 12/28/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $127.84, while the highest price level was $128.74. The company report on December 21, 2023 at 9:00 AM that ICE First Look at November Mortgage Performance: Delinquencies Historically Low Despite Seasonal Rise; Performance of Recent Originations Worth Watching.

The national delinquency rate edged higher to 3.39% in November – down 10 basis points (bps) from the same time last year – but remains 64 bps below pre-pandemic levels.

While delinquencies remain low overall, the rate among FHA loans is now at a 9-year high – excluding the immediate aftermath of the pandemic – and will be worth watching closely in 2024.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 25.35 percent and weekly performance of 5.10 percent. The stock has been moved at 14.54 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 14.03 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 16.04 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.62M shares, ICE reached to a volume of 2880149 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Intercontinental Exchange Inc [ICE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ICE shares is $132.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ICE stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Intercontinental Exchange Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 22, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Intercontinental Exchange Inc is set at 1.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for ICE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.56. Price to Free Cash Flow for ICE in the course of the last twelve months was 21.27.

ICE stock trade performance evaluation

Intercontinental Exchange Inc [ICE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.10. With this latest performance, ICE shares gained by 14.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 25.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ICE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 80.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 84.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 75.97 for Intercontinental Exchange Inc [ICE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 113.75, while it was recorded at 126.60 for the last single week of trading, and 111.17 for the last 200 days.

Intercontinental Exchange Inc [ICE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Intercontinental Exchange Inc [ICE] shares currently have an operating margin of +41.10 and a Gross Margin at +68.66. Intercontinental Exchange Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.76.

Return on Total Capital for ICE is now 9.65, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.78. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.37, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.75. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Intercontinental Exchange Inc [ICE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 81.22. Additionally, ICE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 44.82, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.49. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 80.91, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 44.65.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Intercontinental Exchange Inc [ICE] managed to generate an average of $162,271 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.72 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.05.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Intercontinental Exchange Inc [ICE] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ICE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Intercontinental Exchange Inc go to 6.37%.

Intercontinental Exchange Inc [ICE]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of ICE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in ICE stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in ICE stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.