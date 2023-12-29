Market Analysts see Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR [CX] gaining to $8.20. Time to buy?

Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR [NYSE: CX] loss -2.59% on the last trading session, reaching $7.89 price per share at the time. The company report on December 5, 2023 at 5:20 PM that Cemex Unveiled the First Fully Electric Ready-Mix Truck in the Middle East During COP28 in Dubai.

This week, during COP28 in Dubai, Cemex unveiled the first fully electric, zero-emissions ready-mix truck in the Middle East.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231205492588/en/.

Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR represents 1.51 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $11.93 billion with the latest information. CX stock price has been found in the range of $7.78 to $8.10.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.90M shares, CX reached a trading volume of 6004002 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR [CX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CX shares is $9.28 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CX stock is a recommendation set at 1.53. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 02, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for CX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.35. Price to Free Cash Flow for CX in the course of the last twelve months was 12.10 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.58.

Trading performance analysis for CX stock

Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR [CX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.77. With this latest performance, CX shares gained by 16.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 89.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.29 for Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR [CX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.93, while it was recorded at 8.08 for the last single week of trading, and 6.74 for the last 200 days.

Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR [CX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR [CX] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.02 and a Gross Margin at +29.73. Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.43.

Return on Total Capital for CX is now 8.03, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.96. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.30, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.95. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR [CX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 84.04. Additionally, CX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 45.66, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 32.10. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 74.64, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 40.56.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR [CX] managed to generate an average of $257,922 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.99 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.57.Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.58 and a Current Ratio set at 0.89.

Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR [CX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR go to 13.60%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR [CX]

The top three institutional holders of CX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in CX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in CX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.