Market Analysts see Autolus Therapeutics plc ADR [AUTL] gaining to $10. Time to buy?

Autolus Therapeutics plc ADR [NASDAQ: AUTL] price plunged by 0.00 percent to reach at $0.0. The company report on December 22, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Autolus Therapeutics Announces Changes to its Board of Directors.

– Appointment of Elisabeth (“Lis”) Leiderman, M.D.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

A sum of 2715716 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 846.49K shares. Autolus Therapeutics plc ADR shares reached a high of $6.81 and dropped to a low of $6.35 until finishing in the latest session at $6.63.

The one-year AUTL stock forecast points to a potential upside of 28.79. The average equity rating for AUTL stock is currently 1.44, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Autolus Therapeutics plc ADR [AUTL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AUTL shares is $9.31 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AUTL stock is a recommendation set at 1.44. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Autolus Therapeutics plc ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 09, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Autolus Therapeutics plc ADR is set at 0.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for AUTL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 208.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.48.

AUTL Stock Performance Analysis:

Autolus Therapeutics plc ADR [AUTL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.55. With this latest performance, AUTL shares gained by 45.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 190.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 276.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AUTL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 83.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 90.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 78.70 for Autolus Therapeutics plc ADR [AUTL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.12, while it was recorded at 6.22 for the last single week of trading, and 2.93 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Autolus Therapeutics plc ADR Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Autolus Therapeutics plc ADR [AUTL] shares currently have an operating margin of -2707.41. Autolus Therapeutics plc ADR’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2402.95.

Return on Total Capital for AUTL is now -51.03, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -45.96. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -48.64, with Return on Assets sitting at -33.23. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Autolus Therapeutics plc ADR [AUTL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 8.12. Additionally, AUTL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.51, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.95. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6.43, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.95.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Autolus Therapeutics plc ADR [AUTL] managed to generate an average of -$373,030 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.22 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.01.Autolus Therapeutics plc ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.16 and a Current Ratio set at 8.16.

Autolus Therapeutics plc ADR [AUTL] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of AUTL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in AUTL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in AUTL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.