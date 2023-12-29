Market Analysts see 22nd Century Group Inc [XXII] gaining to $5. Time to buy?

22nd Century Group Inc [NASDAQ: XXII] traded at a high on 12/28/23, posting a 3.50 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.19. The company report on December 28, 2023 at 4:20 PM that 22nd Century Group Completes Sale of Hemp/Cannabis Franchise.

Sale Will Significantly Reduce Operating Expenses, Ultimately Reduce Debt by $5.2 Million.

Buffalo, New York–(Newsfile Corp. – December 28, 2023) – 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: XXII) (the “Company” or “22nd Century”), a biotechnology company focused on utilizing advanced plant technologies to improve health and wellness, today announced it has closed the sale of its hemp/cannabis operations. The transaction will significantly reduce the Company’s operating costs going forward, a key step in its goal to achieve cash positive operations.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2569562 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of 22nd Century Group Inc stands at 9.55% while the volatility over the past one month is 14.61%.

The market cap for XXII stock reached $8.41 million, with 43.78 million shares outstanding and 43.21 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.04M shares, XXII reached a trading volume of 2569562 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about 22nd Century Group Inc [XXII]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XXII shares is $3.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XXII stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Alliance Global Partners have made an estimate for 22nd Century Group Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 21, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for 22nd Century Group Inc is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for XXII stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.24.

How has XXII stock performed recently?

22nd Century Group Inc [XXII] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.59. With this latest performance, XXII shares dropped by -10.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -96.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -98.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XXII stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.46 for 22nd Century Group Inc [XXII]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3206, while it was recorded at 0.1876 for the last single week of trading, and 4.4665 for the last 200 days.

22nd Century Group Inc [XXII]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and 22nd Century Group Inc [XXII] shares currently have an operating margin of -80.73 and a Gross Margin at +0.81. 22nd Century Group Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -96.28.

Return on Total Capital for XXII is now -58.60, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -70.93. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -73.81, with Return on Assets sitting at -62.75. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, 22nd Century Group Inc [XXII] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 7.01. Additionally, XXII Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 6.55, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.87. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 5.36, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.01.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, 22nd Century Group Inc [XXII] managed to generate an average of -$302,025 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.07 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.65.22nd Century Group Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.62 and a Current Ratio set at 1.02.

The top three institutional holders of XXII stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in XXII stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in XXII stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.