Gordon Haskett slashes price target on Zillow Group Inc [Z] – find out why.

Zillow Group Inc [NASDAQ: Z] closed the trading session at $58.85 on 12/28/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $58.42, while the highest price level was $59.23. The company report on December 21, 2023 at 8:00 AM that How Americans surfed Zillow in 2023.

Analysis of 250 billion queries on Zillow reveal top search terms.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

After analyzing more than 250 billion search queries, Zillow® has compiled the top search terms for 2023, showing the wide range of desires and preferences among America’s home shoppers.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 82.71 percent and weekly performance of 3.50 percent. The stock has been moved at 17.30 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 40.39 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 26.37 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.81M shares, Z reached to a volume of 2835328 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Zillow Group Inc [Z]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for Z shares is $49.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on Z stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Gordon Haskett have made an estimate for Zillow Group Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on April 18, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zillow Group Inc is set at 1.87, with the Price to Sales ratio for Z stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 14.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for Z in the course of the last twelve months was 54.34 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.84.

Z stock trade performance evaluation

Zillow Group Inc [Z] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.50. With this latest performance, Z shares gained by 40.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 81.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for Z stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 74.30 for Zillow Group Inc [Z]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 43.87, while it was recorded at 58.91 for the last single week of trading, and 46.80 for the last 200 days.

Zillow Group Inc [Z]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Zillow Group Inc [Z] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.81 and a Gross Margin at +82.43. Zillow Group Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.49.

Return on Total Capital for Z is now -0.66, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.34. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.79, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.02. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Zillow Group Inc [Z] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 41.66. Additionally, Z Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 29.41, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.45. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 40.14, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 28.34.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Zillow Group Inc [Z] managed to generate an average of -$15,374 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.42 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.23.Zillow Group Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.84 and a Current Ratio set at 3.84.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Zillow Group Inc [Z] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for Z. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Zillow Group Inc go to 6.20%.

Zillow Group Inc [Z]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of Z stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in Z stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in Z stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.