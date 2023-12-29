Futu Holdings Ltd ADR [FUTU] moved up 4.23: Why It’s Important

Futu Holdings Ltd ADR [NASDAQ: FUTU] closed the trading session at $54.17 on 12/28/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $53.07, while the highest price level was $55.4788. The company report on December 25, 2023 at 4:08 PM that Trading Platform Moomoo Offers 6.8% P.A. Introductory Cash Management Rate to Australian Clients.

Amid the high interest rate environment in Australia, intuitive investment and trading platform moomoo has recently introduced Cash Plus, a cash management feature that sees the interest rate for eligible new clients’ uninvested cash balances increase to 6.8% per annum (p.a.) *.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The 6.8% p.a. rate is possible as moomoo aims to pay variable interest rates (currently at 3.75%) on participating clients’ uninvested cash balances in AUD and USD; on top of the standard 3.75% interest rate, moomoo would temporarily increase the interest rate received by eligible new clients to 6.8% p.a.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 33.26 percent and weekly performance of 6.26 percent. The stock has been moved at 36.62 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -3.03 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -6.54 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.81M shares, FUTU reached to a volume of 2906701 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Futu Holdings Ltd ADR [FUTU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FUTU shares is $69.85 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FUTU stock is a recommendation set at 1.65. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Futu Holdings Ltd ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 28, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Futu Holdings Ltd ADR is set at 2.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for FUTU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.28.

FUTU stock trade performance evaluation

Futu Holdings Ltd ADR [FUTU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.26. With this latest performance, FUTU shares dropped by -3.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 36.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FUTU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.74 for Futu Holdings Ltd ADR [FUTU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 56.25, while it was recorded at 52.51 for the last single week of trading, and 50.70 for the last 200 days.

Futu Holdings Ltd ADR [FUTU]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Futu Holdings Ltd ADR [FUTU] shares currently have an operating margin of +50.71 and a Gross Margin at +88.79. Futu Holdings Ltd ADR’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +38.44.

Return on Total Capital for FUTU is now 13.83, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 13.85. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.94, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.97. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Futu Holdings Ltd ADR [FUTU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 12.90. Additionally, FUTU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 11.43, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.85. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.49, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.43.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Futu Holdings Ltd ADR [FUTU] managed to generate an average of $134,263 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.75 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.08.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Futu Holdings Ltd ADR [FUTU] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FUTU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Futu Holdings Ltd ADR go to 1.57%.

Futu Holdings Ltd ADR [FUTU]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of FUTU stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in FUTU stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in FUTU stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.