Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc [FUSN] Is Currently 6.28 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc [NASDAQ: FUSN] surged by $0.57 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $10.427 during the day while it closed the day at $9.65. The company report on November 16, 2023 at 6:45 AM that Fusion Pharmaceuticals Strengthens Actinium Supply with Onsite Isotope Production through Expanded BWXT Medical Collaboration.

Collaboration enables Fusion to produce high purity actinium-225 at Company’s GMP manufacturing facility.

Agreement furthers BWXT Medical’s position as a global leader in medical isotope supply.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc stock has also gained 55.14% of its value over the past 7 days. However, FUSN stock has inclined by 265.53% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 116.85% and gained 206.35% year-on date.

The market cap for FUSN stock reached $698.76 million, with 72.41 million shares outstanding and 47.75 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 475.08K shares, FUSN reached a trading volume of 2805044 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc [FUSN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FUSN shares is $12.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FUSN stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Strong Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 27, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc is set at 0.71, with the Price to Sales ratio for FUSN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 316.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.65.

FUSN stock trade performance evaluation

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc [FUSN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 55.14. With this latest performance, FUSN shares gained by 103.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 116.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 231.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FUSN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 85.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 90.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 82.18 for Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc [FUSN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.06, while it was recorded at 7.97 for the last single week of trading, and 4.09 for the last 200 days.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc [FUSN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc [FUSN] shares currently have an operating margin of -6025.60. Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5996.71.

Return on Total Capital for FUSN is now -39.96, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -40.01. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -44.51, with Return on Assets sitting at -37.18. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc [FUSN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 24.81. Additionally, FUSN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 19.88, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.37. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 23.92, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 19.17.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc [FUSN] managed to generate an average of -$858,941 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.68 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.01.Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 11.63 and a Current Ratio set at 11.63.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc [FUSN]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of FUSN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in FUSN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in FUSN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.