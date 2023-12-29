For Southern Company [SO], Analyst sees a rise to $82. What next?

Southern Company [NYSE: SO] surged by $0.75 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $70.32 during the day while it closed the day at $70.16. The company report on December 28, 2023 at 12:45 PM that EPRI and Southern Company Announce Speakers for Electrification 2024.

EPRI and Southern Company recently announced the plenary speakers for the Electrification International Conference & Exposition, scheduled for March 12-14, 2024, in Savannah, Ga. Kicking off the event will be EPRI President and CEO Arshad Mansoor, and Southern Company President and CEO Chris Womack.

Southern Company stock has also gained 0.67% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SO stock has inclined by 7.82% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 1.48% and lost -1.75% year-on date.

The market cap for SO stock reached $76.52 billion, with 1.10 billion shares outstanding and 1.09 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.61M shares, SO reached a trading volume of 2783640 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Southern Company [SO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SO shares is $74.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SO stock is a recommendation set at 2.29. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Southern Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 08, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Southern Company is set at 1.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for SO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.54.

SO stock trade performance evaluation

Southern Company [SO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.67. With this latest performance, SO shares dropped by -0.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.02 for Southern Company [SO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 69.38, while it was recorded at 69.57 for the last single week of trading, and 69.80 for the last 200 days.

Southern Company [SO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Southern Company [SO] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.33 and a Gross Margin at +24.14. Southern Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.07.

Return on Total Capital for SO is now 6.23, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.36. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.07, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.69. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Southern Company [SO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 194.47. Additionally, SO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 66.04, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 43.84. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 171.15, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 58.12.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Southern Company [SO] managed to generate an average of $127,617 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.77 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.22.Southern Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.84.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Southern Company [SO] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Southern Company go to 7.10%.

Southern Company [SO]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of SO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in SO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in SO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.