For Leslies Inc [LESL], Analyst sees a drop to $6. What next?

Leslies Inc [NASDAQ: LESL] surged by $0.13 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $7.15 during the day while it closed the day at $7.11. The company report on December 19, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Leslie’s Announces Changes to its Board of Directors.

Steven L. Ortega Will Retire at Leslie’s 2024 Annual Meeting of Shareholders.

John Strain Assumes Role of Lead Independent Director and Named Chairman-Elect.

Leslies Inc stock has also gained 10.23% of its value over the past 7 days. However, LESL stock has inclined by 29.51% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -26.01% and lost -41.77% year-on date.

The market cap for LESL stock reached $1.31 billion, with 184.33 million shares outstanding and 177.39 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.71M shares, LESL reached a trading volume of 2952869 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Leslies Inc [LESL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LESL shares is $5.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LESL stock is a recommendation set at 2.67. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Telsey Advisory Group have made an estimate for Leslies Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on November 29, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Leslies Inc is set at 0.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for LESL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.90.

LESL stock trade performance evaluation

Leslies Inc [LESL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.23. With this latest performance, LESL shares gained by 22.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -41.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LESL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.94 for Leslies Inc [LESL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.53, while it was recorded at 6.94 for the last single week of trading, and 7.67 for the last 200 days.

Leslies Inc [LESL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Leslies Inc [LESL] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.04 and a Gross Margin at +37.78. Leslies Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.88.

Return on Total Capital for LESL is now 11.98, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.48. Additionally, LESL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 118.42, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 93.51.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Leslies Inc [LESL] managed to generate an average of $6,644 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 38.86 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.27.Leslies Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.48 and a Current Ratio set at 1.86.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Leslies Inc [LESL] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LESL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Leslies Inc go to 9.70%.

Leslies Inc [LESL]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of LESL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in LESL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in LESL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.