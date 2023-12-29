For Charge Enterprises Inc [CRGE], Analyst sees a rise to $4.50. What next?

Charge Enterprises Inc [NASDAQ: CRGE] traded at a low on 12/28/23, posting a -5.42 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $0.11. The company report on December 5, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Georgia’s No. 1 Volume and a Top 10 U.S Ford Dealership Commissions Charge Enterprises for EV Charging and Solar Project.

Charge Implementing Infrastructure to Advance Akins Ford’s Electrification Objectives with 19 EV Charging Stations and Comprehensive Solar System, Resulting in 700,000 kW in Total Carbon Offset.

Charge Enterprises, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRGE) (“Charge” or the “Company”), a leading energy, electrical, broadband and EV charging infrastructure company, has been selected by Akins Ford – Georgia’s largest volume Ford dealer and a top ten Ford U.S. dealership – for the turnkey engineering, procurement, and construction of 19 electric vehicle (“EV”) charging stations and a 450 kW DC solar photovoltaic (“PV”) system. Greenspeed Energy Solutions, LLC, a Charge Enterprises company, will start the project in mid-December and will serve to advance Akins Ford’s electrification objectives and larger mission to make sustainable transportation more accessible and convenient to its customers.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2285489 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Charge Enterprises Inc stands at 15.17% while the volatility over the past one month is 16.00%.

The market cap for CRGE stock reached $24.00 million, with 206.84 million shares outstanding and 115.40 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 946.22K shares, CRGE reached a trading volume of 2285489 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Charge Enterprises Inc [CRGE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CRGE shares is $4.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CRGE stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Charge Enterprises Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 14, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Charge Enterprises Inc is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for CRGE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.27. Price to Free Cash Flow for CRGE in the course of the last twelve months was 1.29 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.93.

How has CRGE stock performed recently?

Charge Enterprises Inc [CRGE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.92. With this latest performance, CRGE shares dropped by -29.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -88.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -91.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CRGE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.60 for Charge Enterprises Inc [CRGE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2375, while it was recorded at 0.1143 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7114 for the last 200 days.

Charge Enterprises Inc [CRGE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Charge Enterprises Inc [CRGE] shares currently have an operating margin of -6.87 and a Gross Margin at +0.74. Charge Enterprises Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.35.

Return on Total Capital for CRGE is now -71.87, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -62.12. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -96.13, with Return on Assets sitting at -19.15. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Charge Enterprises Inc [CRGE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 81.37. Additionally, CRGE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 44.86, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.16. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 9.67, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.17.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Charge Enterprises Inc [CRGE] managed to generate an average of -$91,413 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.91 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 4.40.Charge Enterprises Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.93 and a Current Ratio set at 0.94.

Insider trade positions for Charge Enterprises Inc [CRGE]

