For Airspan Networks Holdings Inc [MIMO], Analyst sees a drop to $4.75. What next?

Airspan Networks Holdings Inc [AMEX: MIMO] surged by $0.0 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $0.11 during the day while it closed the day at $0.09. The company report on November 8, 2023 at 4:30 PM that Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results.

Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. (NYSE American: MIMO), which provides ground-breaking, disruptive software and hardware for 5G networks, and a pioneer in end-to-end Open RAN solutions, today announced results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023.

Airspan Networks Holdings Inc stock has also gained 0.11% of its value over the past 7 days. However, MIMO stock has declined by -26.93% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -47.55% and lost -92.98% year-on date.

The market cap for MIMO stock reached $6.87 million, with 74.28 million shares outstanding and 28.72 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 787.21K shares, MIMO reached a trading volume of 2269508 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Airspan Networks Holdings Inc [MIMO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MIMO shares is $0.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MIMO stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Airspan Networks Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 25, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Airspan Networks Holdings Inc is set at 0.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for MIMO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.06.

MIMO stock trade performance evaluation

Airspan Networks Holdings Inc [MIMO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.11. With this latest performance, MIMO shares dropped by -20.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -47.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -90.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MIMO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.17 for Airspan Networks Holdings Inc [MIMO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1199, while it was recorded at 0.0866 for the last single week of trading, and 0.2559 for the last 200 days.

Airspan Networks Holdings Inc [MIMO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Airspan Networks Holdings Inc [MIMO] shares currently have an operating margin of -39.90 and a Gross Margin at +39.04. Airspan Networks Holdings Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -51.05.

Return on Total Capital for MIMO is now -72.41, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -623.64. Additionally, MIMO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 229.18, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 114.59.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Airspan Networks Holdings Inc [MIMO] managed to generate an average of -$127,626 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.20 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.04.Airspan Networks Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.22 and a Current Ratio set at 0.28.

Airspan Networks Holdings Inc [MIMO]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of MIMO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in MIMO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in MIMO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.