EZGO Technologies Ltd [EZGO] moved up 12.25: Why It’s Important

EZGO Technologies Ltd [NASDAQ: EZGO] gained 12.25% on the last trading session, reaching $0.12 price per share at the time. The company report on November 14, 2023 at 8:30 AM that EZGO Completes Delivery of Premium E-bicycles Transactions Valued RMB12 Million.

EZGO Technologies Ltd. (Nasdaq: EZGO) (“EZGO” or the “Company”), a leading short-distance transportation solutions provider in China, today announced the delivery of an aggregate of 4,000 e-bicycles to Youon Technology Co., Ltd. (SHA: 603776) (“Youon”), a Chinese company principally engaged in the provision of public city bicycle transportation services, from July 25, 2022 to date, for a transaction value at approximately RMB12 million (approximately US$1.6 million).

The collaboration is poised to reach an accumulative transaction volume of 6,000 e-bicycles in total, with an additional consignment of 4,000 e-bicycles anticipated for dispatch in November and December 2023. The transactions are a testament to EZGO’s presence in the market as a proficient provider with reliable production capabilities. It also highlights EZGO’s commitment to robust supply chain management to fulfill customer needs swiftly.

EZGO Technologies Ltd represents 76.07 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $8.92 million with the latest information. EZGO stock price has been found in the range of $0.1031 to $0.1177.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.19M shares, EZGO reached a trading volume of 5580245 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for EZGO Technologies Ltd is set at 0.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for EZGO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.04.

Trading performance analysis for EZGO stock

EZGO Technologies Ltd [EZGO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.23. With this latest performance, EZGO shares gained by 19.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -92.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -75.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EZGO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.53 for EZGO Technologies Ltd [EZGO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1031, while it was recorded at 0.1061 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1047 for the last 200 days.

EZGO Technologies Ltd [EZGO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and EZGO Technologies Ltd [EZGO] shares currently have an operating margin of -37.16 and a Gross Margin at +1.26. EZGO Technologies Ltd’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -36.70.

Return on Total Capital for EZGO is now -17.84, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -20.45. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -20.45, with Return on Assets sitting at -13.76. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, EZGO Technologies Ltd [EZGO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 9.14. Additionally, EZGO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 8.38, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.90.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.27 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.37.EZGO Technologies Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.31 and a Current Ratio set at 2.68.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at EZGO Technologies Ltd [EZGO]

