Exane BNP Paribas lifts Rio Tinto plc ADR [RIO] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

The company report on December 22, 2023 at 5:03 AM that Rio Tinto Board changes.

Rio Tinto has appointed Martina Merz and Sharon Thorne as non-executive directors. Martina Merz will join the Board on 1 February 2024 and will therefore stand for election at the annual general meetings of the company in 2024. Sharon Thorne will join the Board on 1 July 2024 and will therefore stand for election at the annual general meetings of the company in 2025.

Martina Merz, a German citizen, brings extensive leadership and operational experience, most recently as CEO of industrial engineering and steel production conglomerate ThyssenKrupp. She has held numerous leadership roles, including at Robert Bosch GMBH and at Chassis Brakes International. Martina also has extensive listed company experience, currently serving on the Board of AB Volvo and the Supervisory Board of Siemens AG. She is a former Board member at Imerys SA, SAF Holland SE, Deutsche Lufthansa AG, Thyssenkrupp AG and Bekaert SA.

A sum of 2401345 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.08M shares. Rio Tinto plc ADR shares reached a high of $75.0891 and dropped to a low of $74.50 until finishing in the latest session at $74.54.

The one-year RIO stock forecast points to a potential upside of 10.85. The average equity rating for RIO stock is currently 1.86, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Rio Tinto plc ADR [RIO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RIO shares is $83.61 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RIO stock is a recommendation set at 1.86. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for Rio Tinto plc ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 05, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rio Tinto plc ADR is set at 1.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for RIO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.40. Price to Free Cash Flow for RIO in the course of the last twelve months was 13.45 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.37.

RIO Stock Performance Analysis:

Rio Tinto plc ADR [RIO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.87. With this latest performance, RIO shares gained by 7.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RIO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.04 for Rio Tinto plc ADR [RIO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 68.09, while it was recorded at 74.26 for the last single week of trading, and 65.07 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Rio Tinto plc ADR Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Rio Tinto plc ADR [RIO] shares currently have an operating margin of +30.00 and a Gross Margin at +32.87. Rio Tinto plc ADR’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +22.36.

Return on Total Capital for RIO is now 25.67, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 20.57. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 25.31, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.89. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Rio Tinto plc ADR [RIO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 24.46. Additionally, RIO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 19.65, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.68. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 22.03, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 17.70.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Rio Tinto plc ADR [RIO] managed to generate an average of $187,674 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 17.68 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.58.Rio Tinto plc ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.37 and a Current Ratio set at 1.99.

RIO Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RIO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Rio Tinto plc ADR go to -3.30%.

Rio Tinto plc ADR [RIO] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of RIO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in RIO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in RIO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.