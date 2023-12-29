ESS Tech Inc [GWH] Revenue clocked in at $4.76 million, down -52.67% YTD: What’s Next?

ESS Tech Inc [NYSE: GWH] loss -3.36% on the last trading session, reaching $1.15 price per share at the time. The company report on November 7, 2023 at 4:05 PM that ESS Tech, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Announced Strategic Partnership with Honeywell.

ESS Tech, Inc. (“ESS,” “ESS, Inc.” or the “Company”) (NYSE: GWH), a leading manufacturer of long-duration energy storage systems for commercial and utility-scale applications, today announced financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2023.

ESS Tech Inc represents 153.82 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $198.96 million with the latest information. GWH stock price has been found in the range of $1.14 to $1.20.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.25M shares, GWH reached a trading volume of 5284794 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about ESS Tech Inc [GWH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GWH shares is $2.66 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GWH stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for ESS Tech Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 13, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ESS Tech Inc is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for GWH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 41.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.73.

Trading performance analysis for GWH stock

ESS Tech Inc [GWH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.88. With this latest performance, GWH shares gained by 3.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -44.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GWH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.48 for ESS Tech Inc [GWH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2296, while it was recorded at 1.1520 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3771 for the last 200 days.

ESS Tech Inc [GWH]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ESS Tech Inc [GWH] shares currently have an operating margin of -11800.00 and a Gross Margin at -197.20. ESS Tech Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8721.36.

Return on Total Capital for GWH is now -59.98, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -44.96. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -45.58, with Return on Assets sitting at -36.80. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ESS Tech Inc [GWH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.29. Additionally, GWH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.11, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.38. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.08, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.00.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ESS Tech Inc [GWH] managed to generate an average of -$287,708 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.36 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.00.ESS Tech Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.93 and a Current Ratio set at 7.05.

ESS Tech Inc [GWH]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GWH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ESS Tech Inc go to 11.56%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at ESS Tech Inc [GWH]

The top three institutional holders of GWH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of